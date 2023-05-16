‘Doing it Yourself’ is about World Cup downhill racing

Race Tapes is taking a broader view of World Cup racing than the old Fast Life series. Instead of looking at one powerhouse team, the new web series is looking at a wider range of teams.

It’d be hard to call Intense Factory Racing a “small” team, but its owner, Aaron Gwin, is in an interesting position. There are not many top pro racers that have to manage and run their own squad on top of their own racing ambitions. The U.S. Rider is discovering that there is a bit more to that balance than expected, both positive and less positive.

Another U.S. racer taking a very different approach to World Cup competition is Neko Mulally. Instead of finding a team or a sponsor, Mulally partnered with a frame builder to create his dream bike. He just had to bring in enough other support to still fund the year. Again, highs and lows, expected and unexpected. All added to the chaos of racing.

Watch Race Tapes Ep.2 Doing it Yourself to see what happens behind the scenes for the two U.S. racers.

Race Tapes: Season 1 Trailer

What’s Red Bull say about Episode 2?

