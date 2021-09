Qualifying Results: 13 Canadians advance in Lenzerheide World Cup DH final

Times are tight for downhill qualifying on a fast course the Lenzerheide World Cup. A solid group of 13 Canadians are through to Saturday’s finals, with a couple riders just missing out.

Elite men and women

Hot off her world championship win in Val di Sole, Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off) set the fastest time again in elite women’s qualifying on Friday. Nicole put 4.6 seconds into Tahnee Seagrave (Canyon Collective FMD) and Vali Holl (RockShox Trek). Canada’s Jennifer McHugh was 25th in qualifying, so misses out on Saturday’s final.

In the elite men’s race, Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) leads ahead of a resurgent Amaury Pierron (Commencal Muc-Off). Danny Hart (Cube Factory) was third, 1.851 seconds back. Time get tight from there down, with the top 52 men all within 10 seconds of Vergier’s time.

Finn Iles leads the Canadian elite qualifiers in ninth, 3.240 seconds back. Mark Wallace (Canyon) was close behind in 20th. Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) qualified 46th, adding a third Canuck to Saturday’s elite finals. Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Racing) was 62nd in qualifying, missing finals by an agonizing 0.087 seconds.

Junior men and women

Gracey Hemstreet continued her fast results, seeding third in junior women behind world champion Izabela Yankova of Bulgaria and Kine Haugom (Norway). Hemstreet will be joined by Emmy Lan, Lily Boucher and Vanessa Bruneau in Saturday’s junior women’s final.

Canada’s latest mountain bike world champion Jackson Goldstone (Miranda Factory Team) sits second after qualifying, 0.229 seconds behind Pau Menoyo Busquets (Commencal 21). Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) put in the fifth fastest junior men’s time on Friday. They’ll be joined in finals by Wei Tien Ho and Gravity MTB’s pair of Elijah Barron and Marcus Goguen. Coen Skrypnek just misses out on finals by less than a second, a week after a hard crash at world championships in Val di Sole. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) looked on pace to qualify, sitting third after two splits, but a slow second half of his run sees the Canadian miss finals.

Lenzerheide World Cup continues with Short Track XC racing on Friday, Downhill finals on Saturday and XCO finals on Sunday. You can watch elite races on Red Bull TV.

Qualifying Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill – Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Elite Men

1. VERGIER Loris

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:49.693

2. PIERRON Amaury

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 2:50.690

+0.997 3. HART Danny

CUBE FACTORY RACING 2:51.544

+1.851 4. BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 2:51.835

+2.142 5. DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 2:51.861

+2.168 6. TRUMMER David

THE YT MOB 2:51.894

+2.201 7. THIRION Remi

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 2:52.360

+2.667 8. GREENLAND Laurie

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 2:52.808

+3.115 9. ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 2:52.933

+3.240 10. WILSON Reece

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:53.438

+3.745 11. NORTON Dakotah

THE YT MOB 2:53.454

+3.761 12. HARTENSTERN Max

CUBE FACTORY RACING 2:53.587

+3.894 13. MINNAAR Greg

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 2:53.761

+4.068 14. SHAW Luca

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 2:54.068

+4.375 15. SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

COMMENCAL 21 2:54.954

+5.261 16. WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 2:55.097

+5.404 17. COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 2:55.113

+5.420 18. WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 2:55.121

+5.428 19. DICKSON Jacob

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 2:55.306

+5.613 20. WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 2:55.389

+5.696 21. KOLB Andreas

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 2:55.429

+5.736 22. EDWARDS Kade

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:55.469

+5.776 23. HANNAH Michael

NS BIKES UR 2:55.496

+5.803 24. EDMONDSON Jamie

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 2:55.912

+6.219 25. HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 2:56.005

+6.312 26. KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 2:56.070

+6.377 27. NIEDERBERGER Noel

2:56.907

+7.214 28. ATWILL Philip

2:56.992

+7.299 29. ESTAQUE Thomas

COMMENCAL / 100% 2:57.048

+7.355 30. BOTTERAM Tristan

2:57.094

+7.401 31. BRAYTON Adam

2:57.104

+7.411 32. LEVESQUE Dylan

2:57.284

+7.591 33. BREEDEN Joe

NS BIKES UR 2:57.293

+7.600 34. VIEIRA Roger

2:57.314

+7.621 35. HARRISON Charlie

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 2:57.414

+7.721 36. LALY Thibault

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 2:57.697

+8.004 37. FISCHBACH Johannes

2:57.951

+8.258 38. PENE Tuhoto-Ariki

THE UNION 2:57.988

+8.295 39. MAURER Simon

ASSAULT RACING 2:58.035

+8.342 40. PIERRON Antoine

COMMENCAL NOBL 2:58.203

+8.510 41. CHATANAY Valentin

2:58.220

+8.527 42. A’HERN Kye

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 2:58.326

+8.633 43. HAWKESBY-BROWNE Finn

THE UNION 2:58.427

+8.734 44. KERR Henry

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 2:58.486

+8.793 45. ROJCEK Adam

BANSHEE RACING BRIGADE 2:58.517

+8.824 46. SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 2:58.538

+8.845 62. FITZGERALD Henry

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:00.637

+10.944 76. RIESCO Forrest

3:02.472

+12.779 94. CRUZ Lucas

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:06.320

+16.627 98. NERON Gabriel

3:07.491

+17.798 99. 100. MACINTOSH Garrett

3:07.841

+18.148

Elite Women

1. NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:18.839

2. SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:23.458

+4.619 3. HOELL Valentina

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:23.496

+4.657 4. BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:25.595

+6.756 5. HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:30.866

+12.027 6. CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:32.015

+13.176 7. HOFFMANN Nina

NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM 3:32.245

+13.406 8. JOHNSET Mille

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:32.814

+13.975 9. NEWKIRK Anna

3:34.428

+15.589 10. WIDMANN Veronika

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:37.067

+18.228 11. ROENNING Frida Helena

3:38.201

+19.362 12. BLEWITT Jessica

YD RACING 3:39.873

+21.034 13. FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:40.154

+21.315 14. SALAZAR Mariana

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:41.780

+22.941 15. CHAPPAZ Lauryne

3:41.794

+22.955 16. SIEGENTHALER Emilie

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:42.276

+23.437 17. BERNARD Mathilde

3:43.291

+24.452 18. CHAPPAZ Melanie

THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR 3:43.993

+25.154 19. PARTON Mikayla

3:52.813

+33.974 20. HOGIE Abigail

3:55.680

+36.841 21. NEISSL Marlena

3:56.075

+37.236 22. CHARDONNIERAS Leane

4:03.686

+44.847 23. GAVA Lisa

4:06.337

+47.498 24. GERMANN Anna Charlotte

4:07.951

+49.112 25. MCHUGH Jennifer

4:10.110

+51.271

Junior Men

1. MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau

COMMENCAL 21 2:58.818

2. GOLDSTONE Jackson

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 2:59.047

+0.229 3. CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 3:01.079

+2.261 4. O CALLAGHAN Oisin

THE YT MOB 3:02.196

+3.378 5. LEMIRE Tristan

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:02.963

+4.145 6. HOFMANN Noah

KONA FACTORY TEAM 3:03.246

+4.428 7. DAVIS Oliver

THE UNION 3:03.672

+4.854 8. WILLIAMS Jordan

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:03.698

+4.880 9. LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:04.279

+5.461 10. HO Wei Tien

3:06.097

+7.279 11. MACDERMID James

YD RACING 3:06.224

+7.406 12. HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 3:07.204

+8.386 13. BAECHLER Nicolas

3:08.295

+9.477 14. MAPLES Dylan

3:09.333

+10.515 15. MARTIN Loic

3:09.635

+10.817 16. GIRONDE Mael

3:10.560

+11.742 17. REIS Nuno

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 3:10.625

+11.807 18. CAPPELLO Davide

ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM 3:10.628

+11.810 19. BARRON Elijah

3:10.902

+12.084 20. WILLIAMS Preston

3:10.913

+12.095 21. STROEM Christopher

3:10.977

+12.159 22. KIEFER Luis

3:11.369

+12.551 23. WAYMAN Alex

YD RACING 3:11.735

+12.917 24. BRODIE William

3:11.847

+13.029 25. GOGUEN Marcus

3:13.748

+14.930 28. SKRYPNEK Coen

3:14.393

+15.575 39. STINSON Cole

3:20.058

+21.240 56. JEWETT Jakob

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 5:02.053

+2:03.235

Junior Women