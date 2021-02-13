Dylan Korba effortlessly mixing trials and trails is mesmerizing

Chromag always does mountain biking a little differently, and How We Got Here by Dylan Korba is the best example of the Whistler brand’s unique approach.

Korba effortlessly mixes trials and steep, Pemberton trails into one stylistically seamless segment. Moss covered rocks, railway lines and steep, sandy chutes all blend together into a wildly creative trail. It’s all the more impressive given that Korba’s riding the unrelenting Sea to Sky gnar on a 27.5″ Chromag Stylus hardtail!

Watch Dylan Korba live his imagination in How We Got Here. Then go out and get creative with your own riding!

Dylan Korba – How We Got Here

Dylan Korba adds some key context to this project:

“A key line feature in the North Rutherford Creek area transpired from our collective imagination and brought to fruition. Initially, I was inspired by a big boulder to use as an obstacle and when we scouted the area as a group, the guys gave me some input on how cool it would be to create a line down the ridge leading directly to the rock. This line ended up taking me most summer to build and I think was a bit of an emotional one for the whole team. We each had our struggles on that line. I had a really big crash – that thankfully only ended up in some bruising for a few weeks. Due to the length of the project and the dynamic requiring a multitude of takes to film a segment (not a single session) we faced challenges with lighting and seasonal weather changes. We faced smoke, rain, sun and snow all in about a four-week window and I only had weekends to film! So that line was a major push, and I didn’t quite get what I wanted, but the big rock isn’t going anywhere. In the end this project provided space for my self exploration. I was really happy to prove to myself that I could still ride uniquely enough to be part of something. I am super thankful that Cookie and Chromag were on board to set this opportunity in motion!”

If you want more, Chromag goes deep behind the scenes with Dylan Korba on the process of filming How We Got Here.

Matt Bruhns, photographer for How We Got Here, sheds just a little bit more light on Korba:

Re-introducing Dylan Korba. Don’t call it a comeback (actually maybe do?) What happens when you befriend someone as an adult and discover a secret talent from their earlier life? Maybe not secret, but something they’ve moved on from as life marches on? Most of the time it’s fodder for reminiscing and jokes about the good old days long since past by. But not with Dylan. Dylan is different. I knew he had it in him, but I was still in awe watching him do it. Bravo bud!