Eastern Townships: Devinci Global Racing tours Quebec

Devinci is a Quebec-based brand, but its team riders spend most of their year racing all around the world. With three Enduro Worlds Series stops in North America last season, the Devinci Global Racing trio stopped by the brand’s HQ to sample the trails that inspired the bikes they race.

Photo: Guillaume Milette Dominic Ménard. Photo: Guillaume Milette Greg Callaghan. Photo: Guillaume Milette Georgia Astle. Photo: Guillaume Milette Photo: Guillaume Milette

Greg Callaghan, Georgia Astle and Evan Wall join up with Dominic Ménard and head to Bromont and the Eastern Townships to test their race rigs on the local trails where the bikes are designed and, in some cases, still made.

Devinci Global Racing: Eastern Townships

What does Devinci say about Eastern Townships?

Get ready to experience Quebec’s Eastern Townships on two wheels! Join Devinci Global Racing athletes as they explore the region’s diverse terrain, from the technical rock gardens and fast flowy trails of Bromont to the breathtaking vistas and climbs of Sutton. They’ll also test their skills on the progression-focused Wolf Bike Park. Quebec’s Eastern Townships, a must-visit destination for riders of all levels. So come along for the ride and see what this amazing region has to offer!

Riders: Greg Callaghan, Georgia Astle, Evan Wall & Dominic Ménard

Director/Editor/Cinematography: BLACKVAN Agence Créative

Photographer: Guillaume Milette

Thanks: Bromont Montagne d’Expérience, Mont Sutton, Wolf Bike Park.