Emilly Johnston doubles up in Araxa with second World Cup silver

It was another phenomenal World Cup weekend for Canada’s under-23 racers in Brazil. Emilly Johnston added a third podium in four races over two weekends. Ella MacPhee launched herself into the top 10 on the fast, technical Araxá World Cup Track not far behind. And, in the under-23 men’s race, Cole Punchard inched tantalizingly close to his first top 10 World Cup XCO finish.

Under-23 women

Much like last weekend in Mairiporã, Brazil, Emilly Johnston (Trek Future Racing) found herself one of three riders at the front of Sundy’s under-23 women’s XCO World Cup. And, much like last weekend, Germany’s Kira Bohm (Cube Factory Racing) was right there with her. This weekend, that duo was joined by Valentina Corvi (Santa Cruz Rockshox Pro Team).

Bohm, last weeks winner, launched a solid attack on lap four of six. The German earned an advantage of nearly 10 seconds before Corvi, followed by Johnston, reeled her back in.

When Corvi started to drop back on the lap, Johnston responed, passing Bohe mid-air as they made their way through the large jump line before heading into the finish area. Corvi would catch back up, though, and the trio would start the final lap together.

Bohe launched her winning move on the same section of track where she attacked two laps earlier. This time, she successfully created a gap. Johnston held the gap to a handful of seconds for a while, but Bohe eventually stretched her lead out past 10 seconds.

Johnston held the gap steady on the technical descent but ran out of room to close back to the German.

Bohe takes a fourth World Cup win in four starts this year (two XCC and now two XCO). Johnston impoves on her bronze last weekend with a second place finish in Araxá, adding a third podium in four races in Brazil. Corvi is thrilled to make it up to third place.

Ella MacPhee finishes 10th, earning her second top-10 XCO in two starts after finishing ninth last week in Mairiporã.

Under-23 men

The under-23 men’s XCO took place a day earlier, after the elite short track World Cup. As with the women, it would be the U.S.A.’s Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) earning a fourth World Cup win in four starts.

This weekend, the U.S. rider was joined by Finnn Treudler (Cube Factory Racing), who finishes second. Brazil’s Alex Malacarne (Trinity Junior) gave the home crowd a podium finish, taking bronze.

Cole Punchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) earns a big 11th place finish. His teammate, Zorak Paillé (Pivot Cycles-OTE) follows in 21st, another solid result for the Blue Train. Simon Ruelland placed 49th, two laps back.

Replay: UCI U23 XCO World Cup #2 – Araxá, Brazil