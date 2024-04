Emilly Johnston flies to top-5 finish at XCC World Cup season opener

Emilly Johnston of Vancouver Island led the Canadian results Friday as first World Cup weekend of 2024 got underway in Brazil. The Trek Future Racing rider finished fifth in the under-23 women’s short track cross country race (XCC), despite apparently being caught up in a crash off the start.

Johnston wasn’t the only Canadian finding early speed in Mairiporã on Friday. Ella Mcphee (Pivot Cycles-OTE) finished 12 in the under-23 women’s.

On the men’s side, Cole Puchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) led the Canadian results in a solid 23rd place. His teammate Zorak Paillé followed in 27th.

The under-23 XCC races were not televised, but Saturday and Sunday’s under-23 XCO events will be streamed live, free, on YouTube.

Short Track racing is a new addition for the under-23 field. It made its debut in the World Cup in 2023. The top 40 ranked riders compete. It is a fast-paced, 20 minute race held on a shortened loop compared to the XCO track. XCC courses are usually less technical, allowing for more group tactics and higher speeds. The elite XCC races take place in Mairiposã on Saturday, April 13.

XCC Results: World Cup #1 – Mairiposã, Brazil

Under-23 Men

1. AMOS Riley (TREK FACTORY RACING – PIRELLI) 20:38 2. LILLO Dario (GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM – XC) 20:40

+2 3. ROKKE Sondre 20:40

+2 4. RILEY Bjorn (TREK FUTURE RACING) 20:41

+3 5. MARTIN Luca (ORBEA FACTORY TEAM) 20:43

+5 6. TREUDLER Finn (CUBE FACTORY RACING) 20:44

+6 7. HUDYMA Oleksandr (KMC RIDLEY MTB RACING TEAM) 20:44

+6 8. MALACARNE Alex Junior (TRINITY RACING MTB) 20:46

+8 9. KRAYER Lennart-Jan (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM) 20:48

+10 10. HANDLEY William 20:50

+12 11. WIEDMANN Luke (THÖMUS MAXON) 20:53

+15 12. SCHEHL Paul (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM) 20:54

+16 13. SØLVHØJ Vedersø Oliver (SCOTT CREUSE OXYGENE GUERET) 20:56

+18 14. GUAY Mathis (KTM FACTORY MTB TEAM) 20:57

+19 15. ZATLOUKAL Jan 20:57

+19 16. ROSE Ethan (TREK FUTURE RACING) 20:59

+21 17. FRANCOIS BAUDRY Thibaut (CANYON CLLCTV XCO) 21:01

+23 18. TEUNISSEN VAN MANEN Rens (KMC RIDLEY MTB RACING TEAM) 21:02

+24 19. MOIR Luke (CUBE FACTORY RACING) 21:04

+26 20. AGUILAR VILLEGAS Ivan 21:05

+27 21. SCHWEIZER Ben (STOP&GO MARDERABWEHR MTB TEAM) 21:06

+28 22. BARBER ARGUIMBAU Francesc (LA NUCIA BH COLOMA ACADEMY) 21:07

+29 23. PUNCHARD Cole (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 21:08

+30 24. WALTER Andrin (WALTER MTB TEAM) 21:08

+30 25. PACCAGNELLA Elian (WILIER-VITTORIA FACTORY TEAM XCO) 21:09

+31 26. GROSLAMBERT Martin (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING) 21:09

+31 27. PAILLE Zorak (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 21:15

+37 28. PEDERSEN Heby Gustav (WILIER-VITTORIA FACTORY TEAM XCO) 21:16

+38 29. GUIMARÃES DE OLIVEIRA Cainã (CALOI HENRIQUE AVANCINI RACING) 21:16

+38 30. SÁSKA Jan (SUBTERRA SANTA CRUZ) 21:19

+41

Under-23 Women