Emily Batty previews DMBA’s newest trail: Skin and Bones

Durham’s Dagmar North has a new trail and none other than Emily Batty is here to preview it. Skin and Bones is the latest addition to the DMBA network. A double black roller coaster of technical features and jumps, it looks ready to test the skills of even the best locals.

Batty is at ease on the tricky new trail, as is her father on the follow cam. The Canadian national champion’s dad should know the trail well. Batty Sr. put in many of the 750 hours it took to build Skin and Bones, along with a crew of DMBA volunteers.

Skin and Bones is currently scheduled to open Saturday, July 18, 2020. Watch Emily Batty’s preview below. Then get yourself to Durham to test yourself on this exciting trail.

Emily Batt previews Skin and Bones

“Check out this brand new mountain bike trail located in Durham, Ontario, Canada. It’s rated as a double black and it’s a ton of fun to ride. Be sure you have your tires aired up and a dropper post on your bike. You can learn more at durhammountainbiking.ca”