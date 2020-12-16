Evan Wall rides Big Rock Candy Mountain

If you’re building your own trail, why not make it exactly what you want to ride? With his latest trail creation, Big Rock Candy Mountain that’s exactly what B.C. racer Evan Wall has done.

Like Harry McClintock’s classic 1928 tune, this trail is nothing but good things. Soft dirt, steep lines and sneaky doubles everywhere. Well, maybe only if you’re riding at Wall’s blistering pace.

Evan Wall RAW

Wall’s speed and skills are currently carrying him towards a showdown in mountain biking’s first reality TV web series. Before hitting the big screen, Revelstoke-by-way-of-Calgary rider hit podiums at the Norco Canadian Enduro Series and in the under-21 category at the Enduro World Series.

From filmmaker Peter Wojnar

Evan Wall blasts the hell out of his masterpiece trail creation, the Big Rock Candy Mountain. Watch and listen as he styles it out, fast and loose.