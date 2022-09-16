EWS is back: preview this weekend’s Crans Montana pro course

After nearly a month-long break following a trio of North American races, the Enduro World Series is back. This weekend, it’s Crans Montana, Switzerland hosting the world’s fastest. Canadians are right up there fighting for the win this weekend, led by current series leader Jesse Melamed.

Melamed’s sit just ahead of the U.S.A.’s Richie Rude and a little further of Belgian Martin Maes. With two races remaining, the Rocky Mountain Race Face is fighting for wins, but also to hold his position in the overal. On the women’s side, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau is sitting sixth overall behind leader Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp).

It’s a full weekend of racing in Switzerland on tap this Saturday and Sunday. Check out the course preview from Crans Montana below.

Course Preview: EWS Crans Montana

That’s what the course looks like this weekend, but it’s not all the racers have been riding. Check out all the action from the official Shakedown day earlier this week:

Shakedown: EWS & EWS-E Crans Montana

From the Enduro World Series:

When it comes to outright speed and bike handling, few places can match Switzerland’s Crans-Montana. Nestled in the heart of the Valais region it blends burly bike park with loamy steepness like nowhere else on the Enduro World Series calendar.

When it comes to high speeds and mixed terrain there are only two men who can get the job done/display how not to do the job – enter Ruaridh Cunningham and Ric McLaughlin.

Can Isabeau Courdurier and Jesse Melamed leave for the final showdown at EWS Loudenvielle in just a week’s time?! Who will master the incredibly fast Swiss terrain?! Tune in, right here, all weekend to find out who will win EWS Crans-Montana!