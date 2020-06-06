Riding through the Eye of the Storm

For many mountain bikers, the noise of the coronavirus outbreak came with an inability to access the forested spaces that we usually seek out for quiet. On Canada’s west coast, Tristan Deggan and Jay Boysen set out to capture this feeling of release in Eye of the Storm.

“I wanted to express the stress I felt when COVID came close to home,” says Deggan. “The distant threat of the spread seemed like it would never effect us, but when it did I felt so privileged to have a sport to escape the downpour of awful global news and local anxieties. I am sure that riding has come as a necessity for many, but I still hope this film can inspire some to disconnect even for a ride, and to appreciate this very special sport during these times”

Living in B.C. with direct access to trails, Deggan and Boysen were lucky. They were never completely locked out of their trails. As the province worked together to keep COVID at bay, the pair were able to escape into the woods.

“COVID-19 has effected each and every one of us to a certain degree. I count myself lucky to live and work in an area where I was able to keep accessing my local trails, and pick away at some build projects,” says Boyson. “Shooting this video with Tristan (from a safe social distance!) and building trails was my way of coping with everything. Hope everyone enjoys the video, we had a great time making it!”

Eye of the Storm delivers four minutes of steep loam (like, actual loam) perfect corners and Jay Boysen’s smooth riding. Sit back, enjoy and then go for a ride.

Eye of the Storm

“I’d also like to give a shout out to “Dangerous Dan” Cowan for building most of the trails on Bowen, it wouldn’t be the same place to ride without him,” adds Boysen.

Video and Photo: Christian Deggan Visuals

Rider: Jay Boysen

Brought to you by: Ride NF