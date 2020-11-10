Fall riding at Ottawa’s Brosefarm with Pickles the trail dog

This year, while unusual, has opened up unexpected opportunities. For Jeremy Menduni, that included building a brand new trail and jump line from the ground up at Brosefarm outside Ottawa, Ont.

Brosefarm is the family property of Menduni’s friends, the Brose family. With no trails, this year’s build started from the ground up. After nearly a year of building, learning and riding, the new line was ready for filming.

While Menduni is often in front of the camera with The Rise, for Brosefarm, he stayed behind the lens. Instead, Steve Moreau and Claude Legault take on the new track, with a rockstar cameo from Pickles the trail dog.

Knolly x Brosefarm

What’s Knolly saying about shredding a private farm:

The Brose farm is beautiful land acreage full of cows, dirt jumps, and great memories. The circumstances of this year made it nearly impossible for us to travel to our usual spots; many of which are just over the border. We were so lucky to be able to build our own trail and make it into exactly what we wanted. With the help of Josh Brose, a few of our close friends, and of course Pickles (Steve’s Dog), we built something to be enjoyed and expanded on for many years to come. It was a wicked experience being able to camp, build, ride, repeat with our friends and the Brose family. We all learned so much during the build and being the first ones to test the drops and jumps was scary at times but pushed us in the best of ways. Here is the product of this year’s hard work and we’re so excited to continue the build next year.

Filmed by: Jeremy Menduni

Riders: Steve Moreau and Claude Legault