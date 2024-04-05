Final (probably) 2024 BC Cup DH calendar released

BC Cup is, after a couple schedule changes, ready to kick off a big summer of downhill racing. The eight-stop series, which also forms part of the Canada Cup and Dunbar Summer Series, will traverse from right on the Alberta border in Fernie, Panorama and Kicking Horse, all the way out to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast in 2024.

After shifting the Whistler date slightly, Cycling BC is now responding to feedback by changing the Coast Gravity Park downhill race to September 13-15. The race was originally scheduled for the Canada Day long weekend. While long weekend’s are great for races, they are not great if your travel plans involve sailing aboard BC Ferries. Since Coast Gravity Park is on the ferry-access-only Sunshine Coast, and ferry reservations for that weekend sold out long ago, CGP and Cycling BC agreed to requests to move the race date a different weekend.

In its note announcing the changes, Cycling BC announces CGP “made the decision to move the Coast Gravity BC Cup race, originally slated for May 3rd-5th, briefly adjusted to June 28th-30th, and is now confirmed for the new date of September 13th-15th.”

Check out the rest of the 2024 Canada Cup series calendar as well as 2024 Canadian downhill championships, scheduled to land at Sun Peaks outside Kamloops.

2024 BC Cup Downhill Series Calendar