Back to basics in Squamish with Finn Iles

It’s been a while since the racing crowd had a chance to go head-to-head against the clock. So, hen Finn Iles joins a cornering session run by Joel Harwood, things get competitive.

Iles heads down the 99 from Whistler to drop in on a basic skills session in Squamish, B.C. There, an all-star cast of many of Canada’s best racers are assembled for a day of practicing cornering. It’s not just the downhillers, either. Enduro, cross country and DH racers are all practicing together in “sunny” Squamish.

Showing that you’re never too fast to practice the basics, the session is all about cone drills.

With so many fast people, including Miranda Miller, Jesse Melamed, Rhys Verner, and Kasper Woolley all riding together, its a great opportunity to learn. When the timing starts, things get competitive.

Watch Iles latest video to see who really has the fastest corners in Canada.

Finn Iles: Mountain Bike Cornering Drills in Sunny Squamish

Joel Harwood runs Blueprint Athlete Development in Squamish, B.C.

“Want to be fast? Here’s a look at how I’m keeping my skills on the bike sharp and the competitive juices flowing with my friends in the Whistler area. Big thanks to Joel from Blueprint Athlete Development for getting this crew of racers together in Squamish.”