Finn Iles “Fast Life” returns for Season 3

With just one month remaining until the excitement of World Cup, Canadian downhiller Finn Iles is back and starring in the third season of Fast Life. He joins two world champions, Loic Bruni and Kate Courtney, as they face the pressure of a season racing of racing in the rainbow jersey. High expectations meet high hopes, as both champions aren’t ready to rest on their laurels just yet.

Both Bruni and Courtney won 2018 world championships at Lenzerheide. Neither has yet won the World Cup overall title. Both are adamant that they started 2019 on the hunt.

“I don’t know if it’ll happen this season or not,” Bruni says, “it just the casual … dream of my life.”

No pressure, right?

Winning the World Cup overall requires consistency. It’s not just the athlete, though. Bikes and crews have to be on point all season. Dive in to the first of seven episodes of Fast Life Season 3, to find out how the trio of top riders prepares for the first World Cup of the 2019 season.

Fast Life S3:E1 – What It Takes To Be MTB’s Best

Fast Life Season 3: Cast

Loic Bruni (France) 24 years old. Specialized Gravity Racing



Finn Iles (Canada) 19 years old, Specialized Gravity Racing



Kate Courtney (USA) 23 years old, Scott-SRAM

