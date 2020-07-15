Finn Iles hits first Whistler Bike Park laps of the season

Growing up in Whistler, the world-famous bike park is practically Finn Iles back yard. With the chairlifts back up and running for the 2020 season, Iles returns home for his first laps of the season.

The Canadian national champion takes us on a trip down Schleyer and Detroit Rock City. The former, he says, was one of his favorite trails growing up in Whistler.

The POV run is part of Iles suspension testing for the (hopefully) upcoming race season. That means there’s a bit less talking than usual for one of his videos. But it’s cool chance to hop on board and see what a fully focused run looks like. And to check out how Whistler Bike Park is operating for 2020.

Finn Iles: First Whistler Bike Park POV of the Season

