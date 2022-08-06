Finn Iles qualifies first at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Finn Iles flew into the top qualifying spot on Friday, putting down the fastest time at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Iles laid down a big 3.240-second margin ahead of second-fastest qualifier, Greg Minnar (Syndicate). That means Iles drops out of the start gates last on Saturday in finals.
It also means Iles moves up in the overall standings. Both Loic Bruni (Specialized) and Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) are our of MSA with injuries. With Vergier sitting out this weekend, Iles, who also missed a race this year, moves from third back into second overall. Amaury Pierron, third in qualifying, still has a solid lead in that competition.
Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) in 32nd, Kirk McDowall (Dunbar) in 34th and Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) in 48th put four men into the final on Saturday.
Junior Canadians
Bodhi Kuhn led the Canadian juniors in qualifying, putting himself second behind Madison Saracen’s Jordan Williams. Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate) qualifies fourth, but with a problem during his run. He could easily be back in the running on Saturday. Wei Tein Ho of Whistler put in the sixth fastest junior men’s time, Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek) the eighth and Elijah Barron (Gravity MTB) the 11th. Henry Sherry, in 23rd, makes it six junior men in Saturday’s finals.
On the junior women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) and Fernie, B.C.’s Joy Attalla (Dunbar) seed fourth and eighth. It’s Phoebe Gale (Canyon FMD) putting in the top time by a massive 12-second margin to world champ Izabele Yankova (Gen-S).
Qualifying Results: 2022 World Cup Downhill #8 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.
Elite Men
|1.
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|4:17.842
|2.
|MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:21.082
+3.240
|3.
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:22.571
+4.729
|4.
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:22.910
+5.068
|5.
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:24.102
+6.260
|6.
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|4:24.289
+6.447
|7.
|KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|4:25.006
+7.164
|8.
|REVELLI Loris
CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI
|4:27.026
+9.184
|9.
|GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:27.086
+9.244
|10.
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:27.213
+9.371
|32.
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|4:36.871
+19.029
|34.
|MCDOWALL Kirk
|4:37.020
+19.178
|48.
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:41.055
+23.213
|70.
|MACINTOSH Garrett
|4:53.040
+35.198
|72.
|FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|4:53.524
+35.682
|73.
|MULALLY Neko
FRAMEWORKS RACING
|4:54.059
+36.217
|74.
|NERON Gabriel
|4:54.651
+36.809
|77.
|KRAUSE Heiko
|5:09.991
+52.149
|78.
|FROST James
|5:10.472
+52.630
|JEWETT Jakob
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|DNF
Elite Women
|1.
|HÖLL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|5:04.032
|2.
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|5:17.998
+13.966
|3.
|HOFFMANN Nina
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|5:19.624
+15.592
|4.
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|5:22.463
+18.431
|5.
|BLEWITT Jess
GT FACTORY RACING
|5:23.439
+19.407
|6.
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|5:25.655
+21.623
|7.
|WIDMANN Veronika
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|5:28.898
+24.866
|8.
|NEWKIRK Anna
BEYOND RACING
|5:36.264
+32.232
|9.
|PARTON Mikayla
|5:42.255
+38.223
|10.
|CHAPPAZ Mélanie
|5:46.065
+42.033
|11.
|HOGIE Abigail
BEYOND RACING
|6:00.389
+56.357
|12.
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL VEE
|6:04.065
+1:00.033
|13.
|VOYSEY Cassie
COLLAB RACING
|6:23.947
+1:19.915
|14.
|ERICKSON Ella
NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE
|6:28.635
+1:24.603
|15.
|FARMER Caitlyn
|7:44.263
+2:40.231
Junior Men
|1.
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:27.237
|2.
|KUHN Bodhi
|4:33.163
+5.926
|3.
|HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian
IJ RACING-CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO TEAM
|4:36.668
+9.431
|4.
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:38.049
+10.812
|5.
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|4:38.666
+11.429
|6.
|HO Wei Tien
|4:40.089
+12.852
|7.
|PINKERTON Ryan
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:40.102
+12.865
|8.
|CRUZ Tegan
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|4:41.969
+14.732
|9.
|CAPPELLO Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|4:42.425
+15.188
|10.
|BECK Cameron
YD RACING
|4:44.567
+17.330
|11.
|BARRON Elijah
|4:44.847
+17.610
|23.
|SHERRY Henry
|4:55.687
+28.450
|28.
|SKRYPNEK Coen
|4:57.589
+30.352
|36.
|HALCHUK Max
|5:12.734
+45.497
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|DNS
Junior Women (Seeding)
|1.
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|5:26.890
|2.
|YANKOVA Izabela
GEN-S
|5:39.279
+12.389
|3.
|ROA SANCHEZ Valentina
PROBUILDS RACING
|5:44.954
+18.064
|4.
|HEMSTREET Gracey
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
|5:49.446
+22.556
|5.
|KENYON Aimi
PINKBIKE RACING
|5:51.194
+24.304
|6.
|MILLER Riley
COMMENCAL NORTH AMERICA
|6:07.882
+40.992
|7.
|PETROVSKÁ Vanesa
NS BIKES UR
|6:08.640
+41.750
|8.
|ATTALLA Joy
|6:23.914
+57.024
|9.
|FLAVELL Caitlin
|6:30.743
+1:03.853
|10.
|EMPEY Elise
COLLAB RACING
|6:32.426
+1:05.536
|11.
|MIELKE Connor
|9:02.850
+3:35.960