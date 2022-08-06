Finn Iles qualifies first at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Finn Iles flew into the top qualifying spot on Friday, putting down the fastest time at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Iles laid down a big 3.240-second margin ahead of second-fastest qualifier, Greg Minnar (Syndicate). That means Iles drops out of the start gates last on Saturday in finals.

It also means Iles moves up in the overall standings. Both Loic Bruni (Specialized) and Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) are our of MSA with injuries. With Vergier sitting out this weekend, Iles, who also missed a race this year, moves from third back into second overall. Amaury Pierron, third in qualifying, still has a solid lead in that competition.

Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Team) in 32nd, Kirk McDowall (Dunbar) in 34th and Mark Wallace (Canyon Cllctv) in 48th put four men into the final on Saturday.

Junior Canadians

Bodhi Kuhn led the Canadian juniors in qualifying, putting himself second behind Madison Saracen’s Jordan Williams. Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate) qualifies fourth, but with a problem during his run. He could easily be back in the running on Saturday. Wei Tein Ho of Whistler put in the sixth fastest junior men’s time, Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek) the eighth and Elijah Barron (Gravity MTB) the 11th. Henry Sherry, in 23rd, makes it six junior men in Saturday’s finals.

On the junior women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) and Fernie, B.C.’s Joy Attalla (Dunbar) seed fourth and eighth. It’s Phoebe Gale (Canyon FMD) putting in the top time by a massive 12-second margin to world champ Izabele Yankova (Gen-S).

Finals for the Mont-Sainte-Anne downhill World Cup run Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, live on Red Bull TV

Qualifying Results: 2022 World Cup Downhill #8 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Elite Men

1. ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 4:17.842

2. MINNAAR Greg

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:21.082

+3.240 3. PIERRON Amaury

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:22.571

+4.729 4. BROSNAN Troy

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:22.910

+5.068 5. KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:24.102

+6.260 6. COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 4:24.289

+6.447 7. KOLB Andreas

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:25.006

+7.164 8. REVELLI Loris

CANYON COLLECTIVE PIRELLI 4:27.026

+9.184 9. GWIN Aaron

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:27.086

+9.244 10. DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:27.213

+9.371 32. CRUZ Lucas

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 4:36.871

+19.029 34. MCDOWALL Kirk

4:37.020

+19.178 48. WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:41.055

+23.213 70. MACINTOSH Garrett

4:53.040

+35.198 72. FITZGERALD Henry

NORCO FACTORY TEAM 4:53.524

+35.682 73. MULALLY Neko

FRAMEWORKS RACING 4:54.059

+36.217 74. NERON Gabriel

4:54.651

+36.809 77. KRAUSE Heiko

5:09.991

+52.149 78. FROST James

5:10.472

+52.630 JEWETT Jakob

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM DNF

Elite Women

1. HÖLL Valentina

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 5:04.032

2. HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 5:17.998

+13.966 3. HOFFMANN Nina

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 5:19.624

+15.592 4. NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 5:22.463

+18.431 5. BLEWITT Jess

GT FACTORY RACING 5:23.439

+19.407 6. FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 5:25.655

+21.623 7. WIDMANN Veronika

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 5:28.898

+24.866 8. NEWKIRK Anna

BEYOND RACING 5:36.264

+32.232 9. PARTON Mikayla

5:42.255

+38.223 10. CHAPPAZ Mélanie

5:46.065

+42.033 11. HOGIE Abigail

BEYOND RACING 6:00.389

+56.357 12. VAN DER VELDEN Siel

COMMENCAL VEE 6:04.065

+1:00.033 13. VOYSEY Cassie

COLLAB RACING 6:23.947

+1:19.915 14. ERICKSON Ella

NW GRAVITY COLLECTIVE 6:28.635

+1:24.603 15. FARMER Caitlyn

7:44.263

+2:40.231

Junior Men

1. WILLIAMS Jordan

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 4:27.237

2. KUHN Bodhi

4:33.163

+5.926 3. HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian

IJ RACING-CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO TEAM 4:36.668

+9.431 4. GOLDSTONE Jackson

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:38.049

+10.812 5. FRANCOZ Alix

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 4:38.666

+11.429 6. HO Wei Tien

4:40.089

+12.852 7. PINKERTON Ryan

GT FACTORY RACING 4:40.102

+12.865 8. CRUZ Tegan

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 4:41.969

+14.732 9. CAPPELLO Davide

ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM 4:42.425

+15.188 10. BECK Cameron

YD RACING 4:44.567

+17.330 11. BARRON Elijah

4:44.847

+17.610 23. SHERRY Henry

4:55.687

+28.450 28. SKRYPNEK Coen

4:57.589

+30.352 36. HALCHUK Max

5:12.734

+45.497 LEMIRE Tristan

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION DNS

Junior Women (Seeding)