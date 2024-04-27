Finn Iles shares wild close-call during training

Finn Iles is just days away from the first World Cup of the year and, as he shares in Specilized’s pre-season training camp, has big ambitions.

“Coming into this year after the two season’s Ive just had, being third and fourth overall, my goal has to be to try and win the overall,” the Canadian says of his ambitions this year. But that’s not all. “On top of that, winning world championships. I mean, world championships … you go there to win.”

The Canadian is confident, even with his teammate Loic Bruni among the many riders that has similar plans for the season. With the past results he mentioned, Iles’ goals aren’t out of line with his performance this year. It would be thrilling to see a Canadian take the overall for the first time since Stevie Smith.

“It’s a big goal, but I think I have all the tools needed to do it and everything within myself as well.”

But, before he can win everything, Iles has to get to the start line. The Canadian’s plans were nearly derailed when, on a training ride, he came extremely close to colliding with a tree that had fallen across the trail. Some serious skill and impressive bike control kept Iles, somehow, safe from injury.

As Iles mentions, his near-miss is a good reminder that wherever you’re riding, and whatever the speed, the old “preride, reride, freeride” approach is the best way to stay safe on the trails.

Want to see what else Specialized Gravity Racing is up to as they get ready for Fort William World Cup? Check out some pre-season racing, training, and time with the Gen-S program in the squad’s Portugal training camp below.

2024 Specialized Gravity Team Camp in Portugal

For William, Scotland kicks off the 2024 downhill World Cup series. Racing runs from May 3-5. Canadian fans can follow the action live from home via a couple of platforms. Junior racing will, likely, still be free to watch on the UCI World Series YouTube channel. FloBikes takes over elite finals broadcasts. Last year UCI YouTube also hosted free live broadcasts (and replays) of elite semi-finals in the controversial new World Cup format introduced in 2023. UCI World Series YouTube channel