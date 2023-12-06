Finn Iles is full speed and absolutely flying at Sun Peaks

Off-season means riding for fun, not racing against the clock. If you are Finn Iles, fun still means full tilt. The Whistler local applies his speed to some absolutely massive jumps at Sun Peaks Bike Park, mixing style and some huck-to-flat vibes for his latest Red Bull video.

Or hey, maybe Iles is scoping out the venue for 2024 Canadian downhill championships? Could the past champ (finally) make a return next year?

Launching Massive Jumps with Finn Iles

What’s Red Bull say about Finn Iles at Sun Peaks?

No schedule, no timed runs, no race day pressure… off season is a time when mountain bike downhill riders want to relax right? Not if you’re Finn Iles though! The Whistler local rolled up his sleeves, got a crew together and travelled up to Sun Peaks resort, where they’ve created & filmed a true mtb masterpiece. Enjoy!

Build: Justin Wyper

Video: Rupert Walker, Calvin Huth and Clay Porter