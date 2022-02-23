Watch: Winter training with Finn Iles on Vancouver Island

World Cup season is approaching fast. Before Finn Iles heads over to Europe, he squeezed in some winter training on Vancouver Island.

Winter means something different in every part of Canada. In the Cowichan Valley, it was t-shirt weather and hero dirt when the Canadian downhill shredder visited.

Catch up with what Iles is up to before the 2022 World Cup season kicks off in Lourdes, France, and watch him shred his Specialized Stumpjumper on the dreamy trails of Mount Tzouhalem.

Finn Iles: Winter Trail Riding on Vancouver Island

Finn Iles says:

I’ve spent a lot of time in Europe this winter but still managed to get some riding in on Vancouver Island before the World Cup season starts. The dirt was all-time, it was kinda t-shirt weather and we got a few clips.