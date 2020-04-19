Five more of the best non-cycling documentaries

The drive to pursue excellence is a common thread tying all athletes together. Whether that’s on a bike, on the court, or trying to find your way through the middle of the woods, the passion of athletes in all sports can inspire us in our own riding.

Here’s five of the best non-cycling series online – or on Netflix right now. Some are new, some have been going for a few seasons already. All share the drive and determination that makes sports so exciting to watch.

The Last Dance (2020) – ESPN / Netflix

Highly anticipated, and over 20 years in the making – The Last Dance is the story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bull’s final championship run. The first two parts of the 10-part documentary series is on Netflix now, with more being released every week. Based on the trailer, they mostly just smoke a log of cigars and – occasionally – play basketball. Sometimes they golf.

Small Potatoes – Who Killed the USFL (ESPN)

The Last Dance isn’t ESPN’s first go at a documentary. The network’s highly regarded 30 For 30 series has taken on some of the biggest stories in sports. In Small Potatoes, the series looks at a start-up challenger to the NFL, its sudden collapse, and a familiar real estate mogul.

Where Dreams Go to Die – Gary Robbins and the Barkley Marathons

Squamish, B.C.’s Gary Robbins has spent years chasing the infamous Barkely Marathons ultrarunning race. Robbins isn’t trying to win, he’s trying to finish the race. Not that many people ever do. While many of the world’s best ultramarathoners have tried, almost none have managed to finish the race. For Robbins, though, it’s become a defining goal.

The Dream Team 1992

Before there was The Last Dance, there was the Dream Team. The U.S.A.’s all-star team sent to the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. Big personalities, and a whole lot of national pride on the line. It’s a team fans still remember just shy of three decades later. Here’s the inside story.

Unbreakable – Western States 100

While the Barkley Marathons are the most well-known ultramarathon to those of us outside the sport, Western States 100 has been building a reputation inside the ultrarunning community for years. It’s hard to finish. It’s hard just to get an entry.