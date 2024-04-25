Five enduro series’ to race across Canada this summer

Enduro is one of the fastest-growing disciplines of mountain bike racing. For 2024, there are more chances than ever for Canadians to get in on the action. Here’s five enduro series, from grassroots to national level, to try out. Whether it’s your first time on a start line, or you want to be first at the end of the day, there’s a series out there for you.

In addition to the series events, there are numerous one-off events, like last weekend’s Squamish Enduro, or women’s races like Hot On Your Heels, Liv Bombshell Enduro or the Murderhorn Maiden on Vancouver Island .

Ontario Enduro Series

With eight stops criss-crossing the province from Turkey Point to Huntsville and the Ottawa Valley, Ontario Enduro Series has a chance for everyone to race. Events range from fun-focused to lift-accessed racing at Horseshoe Valley.

Ontario Enduro Series

Island Cup

With six stops across Vancouver Island, most of which sell out within minutes of registration opening, the Island Cup enduro series is serious racing for a grassroots series. Serious can also be welcoming, though, with courses ranging from beginner-friendly, including shorter youth and sport categories, to expert-level, like the highly technical Sooke and Mt. Prevost races. The enduro wing of Island Cup compliments the eight-stop cross country series already underway.

Island Cup Race Series

SJES

Running since 2019, the St. John’s Enduro Series is, for 2024, partnering with the Long Range Enduro in Corner Brook to create a Newfoundland provincial enduro series. The SJES half of that series returns to East White Hills for more stunning ocean-side racing

SJES

Marin Wildside Enduro Series

One of the longest-running series in Canada, Quebec’s Marin Wildside Enduro is back with five stops for 2024. That includes the sereis’ first foray into New Brunswick for a stop at Sugarloaf Bike Park. Wildside also hosts Quebec enduro provincial championships at Mont-Sutton in July.

Wildside Enduro

Canadian Enduro League

If you want to step up from grassroots or provincial-level racing, the Canadian Enduro League has you covered. With Eastern and Western Cup and Canadian national championships all part of the series, you’ll get to rub shoulders and compare times with Canada’s fastest enduro racers. For 2024, there are three stops in B.C. and one in Ontario. Events vary in difficulty level, from “Intermediate” to “Elite,” so this isn’t just for the pros.

Canadian Enduro League