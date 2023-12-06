Five of the best enduro bikes from 2023

2023 was full of new and exciting bikes, especially in the “enduro” category. Whether you’re racing or just hitting your local trails hard, our top picks from bikes that arrived in, or we tested over the past year, were a mix of interesting and complex designs or simple, straightforward fun.

Here are our top picks of the best enduro bikes that arrived in, or we tested over 2023.

Intense Tracer 29

Creating a good bike is all about balance, not one easily-marketable feature. While no one aspect of the Tracer 29 is extreme, progressive or “game changing,” those individual parts add up to one of the best bikes we’ve swung a leg over lately. It’s quiet, it’s matte black/grey appearance is unassuming, it’s very balanced and boy is it fast. The kind of fast where I felt comfortable and in control descending at higher speeds than I usually would (or realized I was) without feeling glued to the ground or making the trail disappear under me. Something about the Tracer 29’s balance and the JS Tuned suspension creates a potent mix of agility and stability not matched by many long-travel 29″ bikes. Full review.

Giant Reign Advanced Pro

Giant’s revamped Reign may look similar to the model it replaces at first glance. But this is the burliest version of the enduro/trail bike yet. It has more travel, bumping up to 160mm out back with a 170mm fork, and the freedom to run a 27.5″ rear wheel instead of the stock matching 29″ rubber. Giant’s even added a SX model with a full DH fork for park riding.

While the Reign gets burlier in many ways, it still carries some of the better elements of past models. It is one of the lighter bikes in this category and its quick climbing and snappy acceleration reflects that. Not everyone lives near a chairlift or shuttle road, so making the pedal up more enjoyable is appreciated. It’s not the siffest frame out there, but it is capable of handling whatever you throw at it (and, with a storage compartment, bringing a tool or snack along for the ride). The tradeoff is that it’s not punishingly harsh when you’re just cruising at mellower speeds so you don’t have to be pushing race pace ever second to enjoy the Reign.

Trek Slash Gen. 6

Hopping on the high pivot hype train is a big departure for Trek. And, with a major brand like Trek leaning into the design, it’s a sign that high pivots work well enough for enduro bikes that it won’t be a passing trend. Trek’s resources also allow them to combine a few performance features into one bike, like square-edge eating suspension and an impressively efficient pedalling platform. The option of running mixed wheels (stock) or dual 29″ add some versatility to this bold move from the Wisconsin brand. The complication adds some weight compared to the outgoing Gen. 5 Slash, The payoff is the magic-carpet feel when the Slash really picks up speed.

Evil Wreckoning LS

Evil’s “Lightly Salted” version of its 29″ brawler, the Wreckoning, didn’t include any massive changes. But massive changes weren’t really needed. A slightly steeper STA would be appreciated on steeper climbs, but does make the Wreckoning more comfortable on extended, wandering ascents. While light Industry Nine wheels make this bike an efficient climber, epecially for a coil-sprung rig, the Wreckoning is, obviously, all about getting the most out of the route back down. Light and fast, Evil’s linkage-driven single pivot D.E.L.T.A. suspension is supple and supportive. The result is a bike that feels light and playful while absolutely charging through the roughes ttrails. Full Review.

Commencal Meta v4

The last version of Commencal’s enduro bike, the Meta SX, was a riot. The new V.5 Meta adds a more complex suspension layout, borrowing from its downhill bike, and looks sharp. Seems to go fast, too, based on Enduro World Cup results. Sick that its still alloy frame, from top of the line to more affordable race rigs. .

Which one is for you?

Intense didn’t land with the hype of some other bikes but its combo of speed and agility makes it stand out. If you want a high-end race-proven rig with an alloy frame, Commencal could be calling your name. Interested in high pivot but want to comfort and backing of a major brand? Trek bring’s the complex design to the mainstream. The Reign balances climbing and descending better than most bikes in this category while the Evil? It’s just a real good time, and a good looking time, at high speeds.