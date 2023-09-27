Flat pedal mashing with Connor Fearon in ‘Side Hits’

Flat pedal holdout and absolute corner assassin Connor Fearon took time off between races with the Forbidden Synthesis team to put the Druid through its paces at Maydena Bike Park.

The result is 90 seconds of absolutely shredding. It’s less than two minutes, which means you have time to watch it twice?

Connor Fearon rips Maydena Bikepark: Side Hits 008

What does Forbidden Bike Co. say about Fearon?

Side hits are back! This time we’ve got none other than the undisputed king of corners, the one and only Connor Fearon up to bat. Catch up with him as he cuts some Dreadnought laps at one of his favourite spots, the Maydena bike park. Maydena is one of those spots that lives on every rider’s bucket list. From lush jungle singletrack to big buffed-out jumps and berms, it has it all. Connor earned himself an overall podium position there this year while dabbling in enduro racing. If Maydena wasn’t already on your radar, well, we sure hope it is now.

Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.

Now, sit back and enjoy. It’s only a minute after all. Your work can wait. Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon…