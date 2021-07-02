Flueckiger repeats in dramatic Les Gets Short Track

Elite men’s World Cup racing got off to a hectic start Friday, with plenty of rubbing elbows on a tight, fast Short Track XCC course. Ondrej Cink and Mathias Flueckiger picked up there battle where they left off in Leogang, while Tom Pidcock’s return to mountain biking almost ended as soon as it started.

How the race unfolded

Off the line it was Anton Cooper, Trek Factory Racing’s Kiwi rider out in front of the field. Tucked in his wheel, Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM). The two fast-starters didn’t stay in front long, though, as Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN) put in a big attack on Lap 2 of the day’s 10-lap race. Schurter was the first to follow with world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) close behind.

The Swiss rider’s attack started to open up gaps but, with the climbs too short to create real separation, the group was never far apart.

On Lap 4, it was Ondrej Cink (Kross Orlen) elbowing past Flueckiger to sit on the front of the field. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) had worked his way from the back of the pack up into sixth. It is the multi-disciplinary rider’s first time back on dirt after breaking his collarbone in a training accident on the road just weeks ago.

After dropping some places off the start @Tompid has moved up really well on this spectacular short track course in Les Gets. Watch it here: https://t.co/0GHGaHkbLZ pic.twitter.com/Ne7ueHZRRQ — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 2, 2021

Pidcock crashes

Two short laps later, all of Pidcock’s work was almost undone. The Ineos rider overlapped wheels with Sarrou as the group turned downhill towards a small wooden drop. Pidcock tumbled, arms outstretched, barely twisting to turn his recently-broken collarbone away from impact. Thankfully, the British Olympic hopefully was back up quickly, but left to straighten his handlebars as the leaders rode away from him.

Flueckiger on the move

At the front, Cink and Flueckiger continued their battle for the World Cup overall. Cink led, with Flueckiger and Sarrou tucked in his wheels and out of the wind.

Then came Flueckiger’s attack. With two laps to go, the Swiss World Cup winner elbowed past Cink on an uphill corner and quickly opened up a gap. Going onto the last lap, it was Sarrou responding, not Cink. Cheered on by a vocal French crowd, Sarrou closed in on Flueckiger rapidly, but ran out of real estate.

Mathias Flueckiger crossed the line with room to spare, winning his second-straight World Cup XCC.

“I struggled a lot,” Flueckiger said of holding on to his lead after the early attack, “but I saw I had a little gap at the last lap, so I knew I could do it.”

Jordan Sarrou took second, and Ondrej Cink third.

Pidcock, in another impressive showing, somehow battled back to 16th place after his crash. Crucially, that gives the Ineos rider the final spot on the second row in the start grid for Sunday’s XCO event.

Canadians in Les Gets

Two Canadian men started Friday’s Short Track XCC. Léandre Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) led, with a 23rd place. That puts him on the third row for Sunday’s start. Peter Disera (Norco Factory Racing) came out on the wrong side of a photo finish for 24th, ending up 25th and one spot away from the final spot on the third row. The Canadian national champion will have to fight his way through the field come Sunday.

