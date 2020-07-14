Fly through Kate Courtney’s brain for concussion education

Brain injury is a part of mountain biking that few of us like to talk about. But, as in other sports, there is a growing recognition of just how big of an impact concussion-related injuries have. This is true for amateurs and those at the highest levels of racing.

Kate Courtney has experience with both concussions and elite racing. The former world champion and reigning World Cup overall winner is no stranger to the podium. Since arriving on the international scene, she’s been a threat to win at any race she enters.

Courtney has had her share of setbacks though. What she learned from an undiagnosed concussion in 2012, and how serious brain-injury can be, she says has helped her in more recent crashes.

CrashCourse expands multi-sport concussion education series

Now, Courtney is working with CrashCourse to launch a multi-sport concussion education series. Following the success of the CrashCourse Football program, 17 of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s national governing bodies are collaborating with TechAids for the interdisciplinary brain injury education series.

The Brain Fly-Through with Kate Courtney is the first step in the series. It explores the complexities and fragility of the human brain.

“It was an honor to participate in this CrashCourse production,” says Courtney. “I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to share my personal experiences, with the hope of helping others.”

Using state-of-the art technology from Stanford University’s Neurosurgical Simulation and Virtual Reality Center, Courtney, takes the viewer on a journey through the human brain. She shares her own personal concussion experience along with information about how brain injuries work. This fly-through emphasizes the importance of reporting one’s head injury immediately.

CrashCourse: Brain Fly-Through with Kate Courtney

Kate Courtney’s Brain Fly-Through is also viewable as a Virtual Reality video.

“This educational software has been developed with many of the world’s leading researchers and clinical experts in concussions and curriculum development,” says TeachAids. “These groups worked closely together to better understand and evaluate the common stigma that has grown in the public perception of concussions, and helped create effective interactive content for athletes, parents and coaches.

“The CrashCourse team consists of leading advisors across the medical field working to take the latest science and transform it into knowledge for our sports community,” says Dr. Josh Bloom, Team Physician for the Carolina Hurricanes, USA Baseball and Sports Medicine Physician with the Carolina Sports Concussion Clinic. “This product serves as an effective resource to understanding the complexities of the human brain and why promptly reporting

injuries is so important.”

CrashCourse is a collaboration between TeachAids, a U.S. nonprofit and 17 U.S. national sport governing bodies. These include USA Cycling as well as USA Archery, USA Artistic Swimming, USA Baseball, USA Bobsled & Skeleton, USA Diving, USA Fencing, USA Field Hockey, USA Football, USA Gymnastics, USA Hockey, US Lacrosse, US Ski & Snowboard, US Speedskating, USA Taekwondo, USA Triathlon and USA Wrestling.