Forbidden Synthesis goes World Cup racing in France

B.C.-based Forbidden Synthesis is stepping up to the World Cup circuit for 2022, starting with a weekend in Lourdes. Magnus Manson and new team addition, iconic flat-pedal shredder Connor Fearon, kicked off the season in France.

Both rode different versions of the Vancouver Island brand’s Dreadnaught. Forbidden Bike Co.’s enduro bike gets a custom linkage gets a custom linkage and full RockShox Boxxer to take on one of the hardest downhill courses on the planet.

Check in with the Forbidden Synthesis team from France.

Forbidden Synthesis: Lourdes Race Recap

What’s Forbidden say about the weekend in Lourdes?

All the race action from round 1 of the UCI World Cup. Forbidden’s DH Debut is in the books, with Connor and Magnus charging their Dreadnoughts to the limits. The boys now have an extended seven-week break, before heading back to Europe for Round 2 at the infamous Fort William track in Scotland on May 23rd. We can hardly wait… See you all there.