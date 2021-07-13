Forrest Riesco and Ben Wallace countdown to racing in Canada

We’re one week away from the return of domestic downhill racing in Canada at the Dunbar Summer Series. To stay sharp during the long two years since the last big downhill event in Canada, Forrest Riesco and Ben Wallace created their own practice track, bringing World Cup-style trails to B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

In Countdown, track, the two Canadian downhill racers show they’ve not slowed down at all in the last two years. They’ll head to the Dunbar Summer Series, Canada Cups and Canadian national championships at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort to prove that speed. All with the aim of getting back to Europe for full on World Cup racing.

Watching Countdown, its pretty clear they’re still ready!

Countdown – Commencal Canada

What is Commencal Canada saying about Countdown?

So it begins, the final push from a 2-year hiatus between the tape. For Ben Wallace and Forrest Riesco, they haven’t wasted any time in preparation. Forrest has been busy tweaking his bike and crafting a custom training track in his hometown of Gibbsons, BC, and Ben has been focused on making a full comeback to the World Cup circuit. But their goal wasn’t Leogang or Les Gets just yet, they’ll have the Dunbar Summer Series and Canadian National Championship as appetizers first.

“Cole [Nelson], Ben [Wallace], and I came up with the concept last October, started building in November, and was ready to film by mid February. We wanted to build a track to prepare us for the World Cups; fast, steep, off-camber and big jumps. And for the final drop, we had some help from a local builder. Since filming began, we were able to get dozens of training laps with timed sections in. Racing is always on our minds. Every training lap in the winter is in anticipation for the next race run.”

-Forrest Riesco

“This was a really fun project to highlight the classic “countdown” to race season, one of the best times of the year. I got to work and train with two of my best friends to create something that we are all really proud of. Big thanks to Commencal for supporting my favourite project yet.”

-Ben Wallace

Rider: Ben Wallace, Forrest Riesco

Directed by: Cole Nelson

Film: Cole Nelson

Edit: Cole Nelson

Music & Sound Edit: Santana

Drone: Dolf Vermeulen