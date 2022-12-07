Forrest Riesco gets ‘Up to Speed’ on his home trails

Forrest Riesco is rarely off the pace, no matter who is setting it. But, after a series of injuries over the last year, the Sunshine Coast downhill racer is looking to be at full race pace the minute the 2023 early season racing starts.

To check out how its going (very well, clearly) Akta’s co-founder, Travis Bilton and videographer Derek McCuiston headed to Riesco’s home trails.

“It was awesome to have the Akta crew over to shoot this video with me at home on the trails I ride every day. I had a lot of time off the bike this year due to injury, so even though it’s early in the off-season, I’m happy to be getting back up to speed and riding without limitations. Can’t wait to be back on the circuit next year!”

– Forrest Riesco

Watch Riesco dissect his home trails full tilt, then hold on and start counting down the days until 2023 racing.

Up To Speed ft. Forrest Riesco

What’s Akta say about its Sunshine Coast racer?

With the World Cup season not starting until June next season, most riders are getting a bit longer of an off season. But that’s not the case for Forrest, who is looking to get back up to speed much sooner.

He will be on the hunt for UCI points early next year to ensure he’s at the start gate for WC race one in Switzerland.

Video: Derek McCuiston

Photos: Travis Bilton and Derek McCuiston