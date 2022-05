Elite results: World Cup DH#2 – Fort William, Scotland

It was a wild and windy day at the Fort on Sunday. Heavy rain all week made for a battered and brutal course, more than living up to Fort William’s reputation as one of the hardest downhill World Cup venues around.

Lucas Cruz led the Canadian effort, finishing 31st in the elite men’s race.

Full results from the elite men’s and women’s races are below.

Replays are available on Red Bull TV.

Results: 2022 World Cup DH#2 – Fort William, Scotland

Elite Women

1. n°8 HOFFMANN Nina

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 5:14.170

2. n°1 BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 5:17.785

+3.615 3. n°2 NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 5:21.342

+7.172 4. n°7 FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 5:23.791

+9.621 5. n°3 HÖLL Valentina

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 5:25.648

+11.478 6. n°5 CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 5:26.564

+12.394 7. n°9 WIDMANN Veronika

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 5:29.384

+15.214 8. n°11 PARTON Mikayla

5:32.735

+18.565 9. n°12 JOHNSET Mille

COMMENCAL / 100% 5:36.321

+22.151 10. n°20 FISHER Stacey

5:37.709

+23.539 11. n°10 HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 5:41.081

+26.911 12. n°18 NEWKIRK Anna

BEYOND RACING 5:41.709

+27.539 13. n°14 RØNNING Frida Helena

UNION 5:44.293

+30.123 14. n°6 BERNARD Mathilde

SCOTT MANIGOD SHOT 5:48.746

+34.576 15. n°16 SALAZAR Mariana

LES ARCS MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM 5:56.798

+42.628

Elite Men