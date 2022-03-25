Jackson Goldstone highlights star-studded Fox global roster

The World Cup season is here and Fox Racing is celebrating with the official launch of its global roster. Canada’s Jackson Goldstone is there, alongside Syndicate teammate and world champion Greg Minnaar. As is Frech star Loic Bruni and a long list of UCI teams and freelancers.

FMD Racing Jackson Goldstone Laurie Greenland Nina Hoffmann And the G.O.A.T. - Greg Minnaar

Syndicate and trade teams

The Santa Cruz Syndicate boasts two world champions in 2022. Greg Minnaar reigns over the elite men’s field while Canadian phenom Jackson Goldstone will have a chance to wear his rainbow stripes for his second year of junior men’s racing. THey’re joined by Laurie Greenland and Nina Hoffman in Fox gear this year.

FMD Racing’s Tahnée Seagrave, Phoebe Gale, Kaos Seagrave and Dennis Luffman will be bringing speed and style in the Fox gear for 2022 as well. So will the Union’s list of aspiring young riders. Lachie Stevens-McNab, Oliver Zwar and Ben Zwar and Ollie Davies take on the men’s fields, while Frida Ronning of Norway mixes World Cup racing with her PhD studies at UTennessee.

Fox Racing, the global leader in mountain bike safety equipment and apparel is proud to announce our ’22 Global DH Athlete roster heading into the opening round of the UCI Downhill World Cup this weekend in Lourdes, France. The entire industry is absolutely buzzing for racing to return and we can’t wait to get between the tape with some new faces as well as long-time roster staples.

Loic Bruni

Loic “SuperBruni” Bruni retuns to the Fox fold, too, with his Rampage Pro Carbon (RPC) helmet focused squarely on the top podium step. The Frech Specialized Gravity rider is back for a fifth year at Fox.

Free Agents

Two more riders highlight the Fox family. Neke Mulally (U.S.A.) is bringing his unique Frameworks Racing privateer program – including his custom bikes – to the World Cup with protection from Fox. South Africa’s Theo Erlangsen, who mixes Fest series hucks and World Cup speed, will join the party when he recovers from injury.

All team riders will be using custom Fox race kits based on Fox’s Flexair collection, with Rampage Pro Carbon (RPC) helmets, VUE goggles, Raceframe chest protectors and Launch Pro D3O kneepads.