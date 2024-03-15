Friday Film Fest: Brandon Semenuk knows Utah versus Finn Iles flying on Coronet Peak
Canadian-made super bikes and Mark Wallace at home
It’s been a relentless week for incredible edits. From Brandon Semenuk absolutely destroying Utah to Finn Iles showing what race pace looks like on New Zealand’s uber-hyped Coronet Peak, Mark Wallace testing made-in-Canada carbon fibre downhill bikes on Vancouver Island, massive sends from DarkFest official highlights and a few more.
Catch up on the best videos for the week and get stoked for summer. Or, depending where in Canada you are, for riding this weekend.
In the Know: Brandon Semenuk
Lost Files: Finn Iles on Coronet Peak
Momentum Project Ep. 1 – Training Camp
Darkfest 2024: Official Highlights
Bristol Daze ft. Laurie Greenland
Matteo Iniguez Schralps Loudenvielle
Erik Fedko: Along for the Ride