Friday Film Fest: World champions versus Rampage road trips

There are a ton of web edits released every week. We wade through it all to bring you the best. Make your weekend better. Turn up the good. Turn down the suck.

Legacy: Dillon Butcher and Alex Volokhov

B.C. Red Bull Rampage rider Alex Volokhov heads out on a road trip from Vancouver Island through the Interior with the ultra-stylish Dillon Butcher. Watch this and start planning your own summer road trip.

Ineos Grenadiers: MTB Testing with Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Tom Pidcock

INEOS has two mountain bikers on its otherwise road-focused teams and two mountain bike XCO world champions. Dive into how the powerhouse squad squeezes so much success off road out of two riders (two very good riders, admittedly) and see what Ferrand-Prevot and Pidders are up to in their pre-season, pre-Olympic prep.

Benoit Coulanges – Until the Line II

Some riders spend their career working towards getting that first World Cup win. For Benoit Coulanges, that quest took longer than for most. But, when the French rider did finally make it happen, it couldn’t have happened in a better place. Relive Coulanges’ first World Cup win at home in Les Gets, France. Then start counting down the days until the season starts at Fort William.