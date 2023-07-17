Gallery: finals showdown at Canadian DH national champs
Fast times and flying dust at Fernie Alpine ResortPhoto by: Sara Kempner / Dunbar Summer Series
Fernie hosted a fantastic day of championship racing on Sunday, with a challenging course mixing steeps, speed and a few incredibly blown-out corners that consistently drew big crowds all day.
New champions were crowned, and others defended their titles. All in, it was a stellar day of racing at the first Dunbar Summer Series event of 2023. Here’s how it looked in photos.
Gallery: Finals day at Fernie – 2023 Canadian downhill national championships
Caileigh Koppang floating through the dust to win U15 Women. Photo: Andrea Heath
Fernie's steeps were as tricky as ever. Photo: Andrea Heath
But there were fast lines to be found. Photo: Andrea Heath
Noah Miller fights through the dust on the final, incredibly blown out corner. Photo: Sara Kempner
Jakob Jewett cut a clean line to a top-10 finish. Photo: Sara Kempner
Between sections of tight trees, riders had tochose between sprinting tucking on a high speed road section. Photo: Sara Kempner
Marcus Cant drops into the finish area. Photo: Andrea Heath
Emmy Lan floats off Fernie's final sender, with a view. Photo: Andrea Heath
Lucas Cruz scrubs and sprints for his first elite title. Photo: Andrea Heath
Tippie gets in on a full Cruz-family celebration. Photo: Sara kempner
"My Granddaughter is FAST!" Joy Attalla had a huge cheering squad at her home course
Bailey Goldstone celebrates her second elite title. Photo: Andrea Heath
While nationals are done, Dunbar Summer Series isn’t slowing down at all. The four-stop downhill series rolls straight into a mid-week Canada Cup at Panorama, just a couple hours’ drive into the Rockies. Follow along with all the updates from 2023 Dunbar Summer Series.