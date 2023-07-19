Home > MTB

Gallery: seeding at Panorama Canada Cup

Mid-week racing in the Purcells

Photo by: Andrea Heath
July 19, 2023
It’s a busy week for downhill in Canada, with national championships rolling straight into a mid-week Canada Cup at Panorama before Crankworx kicks off in Whistler.

Racers were on course for seeding on Tuesday at Panorama Mountain Resort, testing out any changes before racing gets fully underway on Wednesday.

Seeding: Panorama Canada Cup

National champ Bailey Goldstone on track in Pano. Photo: Sarah Kempner

Steeps and dust. Photo: Andrea Heath:

But with way more rocks than in Fernie. Photo: Andrea Heath.

Plenty of views in Pano. Photo Sara Kempner

Insinct team's out in force in Pano. Photo: Andrea Heath

Pits are all set up for the week. Photo: Andrea Heath

A moment of (relative) calm for Tippie. photo: Andrea Heath.

Lift line stoke. Photo: Andrea Heath.

Keegan Fry is back at Pano! Photo: Andrea Heath

Not bad, Pano. Photo: Sara Kempner