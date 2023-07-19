Gallery: seeding at Panorama Canada Cup

It’s a busy week for downhill in Canada, with national championships rolling straight into a mid-week Canada Cup at Panorama before Crankworx kicks off in Whistler.
Racers were on course for seeding on Tuesday at Panorama Mountain Resort, testing out any changes before racing gets fully underway on Wednesday.
Seeding: Panorama Canada Cup
National champ Bailey Goldstone on track in Pano. Photo: Sarah Kempner
Steeps and dust. Photo: Andrea Heath:
But with way more rocks than in Fernie. Photo: Andrea Heath.
Plenty of views in Pano. Photo Sara Kempner
Insinct team's out in force in Pano. Photo: Andrea Heath
Pits are all set up for the week. Photo: Andrea Heath
A moment of (relative) calm for Tippie. photo: Andrea Heath.
Lift line stoke. Photo: Andrea Heath.
Keegan Fry is back at Pano! Photo: Andrea Heath
Not bad, Pano. Photo: Sara Kempner