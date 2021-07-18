Gallery: Steep and loose at Dunbar Summer Series seeding rounds

If there was any doubt that Canadians missed racing, the 300-plus racers in Fernie, B.C. for the first Dunbar Summer Series DH quickly put that to rest. The huge field, stoked on the first Canada Cup downhill since 2019, were greeted by a steep, dusty and technical course during Saturday’s practice and seeding.

Raer’s are all set for Sunday’s finals. It’s still hot and dry, so the powder dust will be even deeper by the time the elite men and women hit the course.

First, let’s look at what happened in elite seeding and general practice yesterday.

Adaptive MTB DH lands at Dunber Summer Series

This year is the first time adaptive mountain biking is included as its own category at the Dunbar Summer Series. There’s a solid start list of 10 riders registered for the first aMTB DH category that is included in a Canadian series. They’ll be the first on course Sunday, navigating the roots and chutes of Fernie’s Canada Cup course.

Photo: Ryan Shultz Photo: Ryan Shultz Photo: Ryan Shultz

Deep dust and steep corners: Fernie Canada Cup