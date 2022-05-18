Gehrig twins tour S.Africa in “Due South”

Anita and Caro Gehrig are the latest stars of Norco’s ongoing No Other Way video series with the new feature: Due South. As usual, the film takes a look at riders outside of the race environment. But Due South is anything but the usual.

No, Norco’s not reviving that Due South or signing Paul Gross as the next factory team rider.

Instead, it follows the Swiss enduro twins as they escape winter for a riding vacation to South Africa.

The Gehrigs just announced they will retire from racing at the end of the 2022 Enduro World Series season. The twins are opening a new hotel, Flem Mountain Lodge, at home in Switzerland. In South Africa, they take their turn on the guest’s side of hospitality before becoming pro hosts themselves.

Join Anita and Caro Gehrig, and longtime friend Anka Martin, as they reflect on years at the races and take the time to slow down (a little) and check out a new-to-them riding area.

Norco: Due South – No Other Way

What’s Norco say about Due South?

When presented with the opportunity to get away, like any one of us would, Enduro World Series athletes Caro and Anita Gehrig made a break for it – as far as they could possibly go – just in case this too-good-to-be-true feeling gets snatched away.

And, in the depths of Winter, what direction does any reasonable snow-bound Northern Hemisphere dweller run when they need an escape?

South of course – WAY South.

So, friendships were invested in, plans set and flights boarded for the journey due south from their homes in the Swiss Alps to Cape Town, South Africa to bask in the riding, the culture and, the warm southern sun.

Credits:

Film & Edit: Chris Seager

Sound Design: Keith White Audio

Colour: John Rogers

Photography: Sven Martin

Local Guide/Additional Stills: Ryan Franklin