Geoff Kabush back on podium BCBR Day 2 delivers the heat

Day 2 of the 2021 BC Bike Race shook up proceedings, offering up two shorter stages linked together by a neutral paved transition in place of the usual marathon distance effort. On a hot October day in Summerland, B.C. the drastic change in pace – and strategy – created space for riders that missed out on Day 1 to go on the offensive and try make up ground.

Kabush back on the front

Several riders tried to play the double-stage to their advantage on Monday. Andrew L’Esperance (Norco Factory Team), currently leading themen’s race, used his World Cup fitness to take the lead on the first stage. A solid group, including GC chasers Felix Burke (Rocky Mountain), Carter Nieuwesteeg (Santa Cruz) as well as pre-race favourites Cory Wallace, Geoff Kabush and Mathew Fox, Karsten Madsen and Payson Partridge followed close behind.

A neutral climb back to the start of a short Stage 2 led to some decisions for racer. L’Esperance kept rolling, setting off on Stage 2 solo. A smaller group rolled out together. Cory Wallace decided to try use the neutralized miles to recover, and chase solo. With the second stage being just 13 km long (but with almost 500 m of elevation gain and loss) the pace was as hot as the Summerland weather. When the dust settled, Geoff Kabush came out in front, 30 second ahead of Felix Burke. Cory Wallace’s attack paid off for third on the Stage.

Kabush takes the day’s win, once the times were added up. Burke takes second and L’Esperance third. That keeps L’Esperance in the overall lead, with Burke closing in slightly in second and Nieuwesteeg third.

Arseneault unassailable in women’s race

While the twin shorter stages created chaos in the women’s race, Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) was unshakable in the women’s race. The World Cup racer was the fastest in both halves of Day 2’s racing and extends her lead in the solo women’s GC race.

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) is riding consistently in second, matching her place in the overall. Katelyn Button (Coast Physiotherapy Sechelt) followed 2:24 later, solidifying her third. But with Chloe Cross (Team Whistler) close behind in fourth, the women’s GC is far from settled with four days of racing remaining.

Canyon consolidates Mixed Team mastery

In the Mixed Team category, Emily Batty and partner/husband Adam Morka continued to extend their lead with a second straight win. After mechanical difficulties slowed them down – slightly – on Day 1, the Canyon MTB Racing duo won solidly on Day 2. Team Phoenix and AQR Holiday’s are locked in a closer battle for the second spot on the podium.

BCBR heads for higher grounds

After two days in the summer sun, BC Bike Race is getting high for Day 3. The race heads way up to Apex Mountain resort. With clouds rolling in early in the morning, and racing starting at 1,700m elevation before heading further up, it could be a big change in conditions. With alpine singletrack and some local-favourite descents, racing should be incredible, if a bit chillier.