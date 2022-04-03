Geoff Kabush wins stage 2 of Moab Rocks

Geoff Kabush soloed away to a stage win on Sunday at the TransRockies Moab Rocks three-day mountain bike stage race. With his win Sunday, the Canadian moves into the overall lead with one day remaining.

On the women’s side, multiple time Olympian Katerina Nash continued to extend her lead. Nash took a second win in as many days, this time ahead Jennifer Gersbach. Lauren Cantwell placed third.

Kabush (Yeti-Shimano-Maxxis-Fox) took his first Moab Rocks win of 2022, after finishing third on Saturday’s opening stage. The Canadian escaped for a solo attack on Sunday and made it stick until the finish line. Kabush finished in 1:53:23, 45 seconds ahead of Brayden Lange in second. Saturday’s winner, Stephan Davoust, was third.

That shakes up the overall standings at Moab Rocks. Kabush vaults from third to first on G.C. He now holds a 31 second advantage over Davoust. Lange is four seconds back in third.

Fernie, B.C.’s Carter Nieuwesteeg (Santa Cruz-7Mesh) was fourth on Sunday. He’s currently in a tight battle with Durango, Colo.’s Ivan Sippy to hold that fourth spot overall.

2022 TransRockies Moab Rocks stage race wraps up on Monday, April 4.