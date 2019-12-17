Gift Guide Pt. 3: The final countdown

Still shopping for your favourite mountain biker? Here’s the third and final part of our holiday gift guide. This time we’re taking a look at some of our favourite products from the last, and upcoming year. From innovative trail-side tools, to new technology that is, dare we say it, game changing? Maybe, maybe not. But either way, these are all products that did a familiar task better, or solved some need we didn’t know we had.

Missed the first two mountain bike gift guides? Check out Part 1, with an array of shiny new bits, and Part 2: gifts that give back. If there’s more than mountain bikers on your list, check out all the Canadian Cycling Magazine 2019 gift guides, for roadies, commuters and even readers.

CushCore XC tire inserts (USD $150/set, cushcore.com)

CushCore has had a huge impact on the more gravity fed cycling disciplines already with its tire inserts. Now the Oregon-based company is turning its eye toward more weight conscious riders, with CushCore XC and Gravel/CX inserts. We tested the XC inserts all summer, and learned that the benefits extend far beyond just flat tire protection.

RELATED: Review: CushCore XC sheds grams and goes fast

Ryder Slug Plug, Slyder & Nut Cracker (Rydercycling.co.za – price varies)

Ryder's Slug Plug Quick draw, but keeps you safe from the prongs while riding Slyder holds the Slug Plug and a C02 If you don't use the Slyder, it fits securely in a tube roll Ryder's Nut Cracker is small, but covers a few mountain bike-specific tasks The full Slug Plug kit Ryder's Slyder holds a Slug Plug and a 16g CO2 canister to quickly plug your tire and bring it back up to pressure.

Ryder is a South African company making all sorts of trail tools and accessories, which often provide simple solutions to annoying problems. The Slyder sits under a bottle cage, and holds the Slug Plug tubeless plugs plus a C02 for quick access. The clever system holds both securely in place until you see Stan’s spurting out of your tire, then lets you quickly plug, and re-inflate your tire. The C02 sheath even protects your fingers from C02 freezer burn. The Nut Cracker carries a spare valve core, and can loosen valve stems and valve bolts, and includes a metal disc pad spreader for good measure.

Sombrio kit (Sombriocartel.com – Prices vary)

Sombrio Ridgeline jersey Give the gift of great facial hair this holiday season

Sombio has been designing clothes made for Canadian riding conditions for decades. This experience shows in the latest Trail Collection, which combines tough, functional clothing with West Cast inspired design.

RELATED: Sombrio Trail collection: forest style and Shore tough

Dakine Hip Pack

Dakine Hot Laps Stealth Dakine Syncline 12

Dakine makes bags for every ride, from quick post-work rips to epic days in the saddle.

RELATED: Packing essentials: Must have gear for quick rides and your next epics

Mission Workshop – Vandal (Missionworkshop.com – $485)



Roll top or fold down closure, plus a solid buckle. A padded back and wide straps for comfort. The Vandal works as a nicely sized day bag And folds down thin when you're not carrying much. Mission Workshop Vandal Expanded to 64L, it'll carry everything you need for a few days.

For race weekends, commuting, long weekend trips, and everyday use, Mission’s Vandal bag is truly a do-it-all bag. Waterproof seams keep you kit dry from Spring XC to late fall CX, including separate sleeves for laptops, or the last few items of dry clothing. This expands from a slim 29L bag into a massive 64L bag, so you can carry everything you need for a long weekend, or folds near-flat with a roll top access for more day-to-day use. It’s not inexpensive, but for three bags in one, and quality Made in America construction, you get what you pay for. We’ve abused this bag for a full year, and it hasn’t complained once.

Thrillhouse Cycling- Stickers and water bottles (Prices vary)

Everyone loves The Simpsons, and making fun of road cyclists, right? Even if you’re nice to our lycra-clad friends, Thrillhouse Cycling’s range of stickers, water bottles and apparel are just as happy being slapped on a mountain bike as they are a skinny-tire frame.

RELATED: Thrillhouse Cycling: Behind the Meme