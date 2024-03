Who says urban freeride is dead? Ayoto Kimura certainly doesn’t think so. And he’s not letting the lack of a landing slow down his urban huck-to-clat revival down any.

Ankles on anyone who grew up riding in the early 2000’s will be groaning in sympathy by the end of Kimura’s seven-minute Rampage through Japan.

Tropic Vibes: Ayoto’s Way