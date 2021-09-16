GoPro Hero10 Black is here

Today GoPro released its next generation of action camera, the Hero10 Black. The new model steps up the speed, resolution and photo quality from 2020’s Hero9 model for better performance across the board.

Processing power

GoPro’s top-end camera is now powered by a new GP2 chip. This doubles the camera’s frame rate when shooting in 5.3K video. The update also boosts still photo resolution to 23 MP and improves low-light performance.

GoPro’s also added cloud connectivity. Footage will upload to the cloud as you charge in one seamless process.

HyperSmooth 4.0

With Hero10, GoPro also introduces HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. This new update works in all video modes, including improved horizon leveling and a higher tilt-limit so your video will look level when you need it to.