GoPro launches three new Hero11 cameras at once

GoPro launches the latest version, or versions, of its popular Hero action camera. That’s launches plural because there are three different Hero11 cameras all being released today.

GoPro’s Hero line now includes the new version of its mainstay, the Hero11 Black, plus a smaller Hero11 Black Mini and a feature-heavy Hero11 Creator Edition. The new models include improved video, a larger sensor than previous models and updated Hypersmooth stabilization as well as a longer-lasting battery among other updates.

A GoPro for all fits and purposes

As more people are using action cameras for more, and more specific purposes, GoPro decided to make its Hero11 camera more adaptable to different uses.

Hero11 Black Mini

The Hero11 Mini is lighter, takes up less space and has two mounts. That makes it easier to fit into smaller mounting spaces, like under a helmet visor, so you can get the exact perspective you want without a camera in your field of view. A simple, one-button design makes capturing video straightforward. Optional “Pro Controls” let you fine-tune video caputre.

While smaller and simpler, the Mini is almost as powerful as its full-sized family members. It still shoots 5.3K video with full Hypersmooth 5.0 image stabilization and the new, larger full-frame sensor. What it gives up is the ability to shoot photo (though you do get 24.7MP frame grabs) a removable battery and some more detailed features like GPS and better audio. The battery could be the biggest sticking point for mountain biking. But the smaller size and more mounting options do offset the battery, depending on how you are using the Mini.

Hero11 Creator Edition

For riders getting into full video production, the Hero11 Creator Edition is a modular design. It allows users to add and customize features to their needs. That includes lighting and audio extensions and a special grip that functions as a battery, remote, mount or tripod.

Hero11 Black adds Hypersmooth 5.0 and Horizon Lock

The classic Hero11 Black sees its own improvements over the Hero10. Photo quality jumps from 23MP on the Hero10 to 27MP on the Hero11. Hypersmooth 5.0 improves the Hero11’s image stabilization abilities, including a new “Horizon Lock” feature that keeps your video level even when you’re not, allowing for a full 360-degree rotation of the camera without disrupting footage.

Enduro Battery

All three cameras use a version of GoPro’s new Enduro Battery. The updated battery is designed to work better in extreme conditions, including cold, last longer and charge faster than previous batteries. GoPro claims 38 per cent longer recording time in moderate temperatures compared to existing GoPro cameras and batteries.

Pricing: GoPro Hero11

The three new GoPro cameras cover a range of different prices. The smaller, simpler Hero11 Black Mini starts the line off with an MSRP of $530.00. The standard Hero11 Black rolls in at $650.00. With all the bells and whistles, plus the option to add more, the Hero11 Creator Edition rolls out the red carpet at $900.00.

Both full-size cameras are available now through GoPro and in stores. The smaller GoPro Hero11 Mini is expected in late October.