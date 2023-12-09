Gracey Hemstreet sneaks in snowy Kamloops sends in ‘Off the Cuff’

When snow starts flying, it usually marks the end of mountain bike season. But, if you get the timing just right, and a whole lot of luck, a little cool weather can make for perfect conditions. That’s what Gracey Hemstreet found when filming for Off the Cuff.

Over three days of shooting, the Sunshine Coast racer made the most of the shoulder season. Hitting Kamloops classics like Bike Ranch, gravel pit and a few classic trails. A little snow and a lot of air time makes Off the Cuff stand out from the steady stream of videos coming out of Kamloops. As does Hemstreet’s enviable style on the bike, of course.

Gracey Hemstreet: Off the Cuff

“Filmed over 3 days in Kamloops BC before winter sets in. Battling snow, ice, and a short shoot window, Gracey Hemstreet showcases her style on some iconic trails.”