Graham Agassiz and Ace Hayden leave YT

YT Mob will look a little less Canadian in 2024. Graham Agassiz and Ace Hayden are both going their own way when the new year starts. Ethan Nell also sees his time with the German brand come to a close.

Aggasiz joined the YT Mob just three years ago, but the Kamloops rider, known for big lines and style as well as his past Red Bull Rampage appearances. Hayden’s spent a long eight years with the YT program. Splitting much of that time between Vancouver Island and the B.C. interior, Hayden’s riding reflects all sides of the province’s riding.

Ethan Nell also departs the YT Mob.

“My entire career I’ve ridden a YT Industries. What a wild ride full of good times it’s been,” Nell said online. “Unfortunately we have now parted ways. I appreciate all the good memories and support! Thanks guys.”