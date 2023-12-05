So long! Santa Cruz gets nostalgic about 16 years with Greg Minnaar

It’s not often that a downhill racer’s career spans 16 years, let alone spends that length of time with one team. While The Syndicate isn’t the only team Greg Minnaar’s raced with, or even the only iconic team the South African’s raced with (ahem, Honda), it is a notable stretch of time.

Minnaar spent long enough with Santa Cruz that it will be weird to see both at the races next year, not together. Not just because of the time spent together, but also because of the “family” vibe the Syndicate works hard to project.

Before that, though, the team is looking back one more time at the South African’s long stay. Wins, podiums, and a snapshot of how the sport has changed in the last decade and a half.

Farewell Friend