Greg Minnaar exits The Syndicate for 2024

Greg Minnaar is officially off of the Santa Cruz Syndicate. Santa Cruz confirmed the surprising move on Monday, thanking the South African for time he spent with the team.

Minnaar enjoyed 16 incredibly successful years with the Syndicate. That is almost as long as his young Canadian teammate, Jackson Goldstone, has been on this planet.

“After 16 epic years of racing, puzzling, and making incredible memories together, Greg Minnaar is hanging up his Syndicate jersey,” Santa Cruz posted on Instagram. “We wish Greg nothing but the best, and want to extend a huge thanks for everything he and the Santa Cruz Syndicate have accomplished together. From the dominant 00’s to his current status as the Greatest Of All Time. It’s been one hell of a ride”

During his tenure with the team, the South African won world championships, World Cups and maintained an impossibly consistent ability to score podiums. All this while, in the last few years, racing against athletes half his age.

Minnaar is, like Steve Peat, synonymous with The Syndicate name at this point. Unlike Peaty, who stepped into a roll with the team, Minnaar is leaving before he retires. It will be weird to see the team at World Cups without him for 2024, and to see him wearing any other jersey. What jersey that will be, though, remains to be seen.