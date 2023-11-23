GT Factory Racing says farewell to World Cup

As hinted earlier this fall, GT Factory Racing is joining Devinci and Ibis in ending long runs of World Cup racing. But GT isn’t stepping away without a proper good bye.

Other than the overshadowing fact that its ending, GT Factory Racing ended on a high note. 2023 was an exceptional year for the team.

Overall junior win for Ryan Pinkerton, to took the jersey off Bodhi Kuhn’s back. An elite World Cup podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne for Ethan Craik, which can be a career defining result for any rider. Some impressive riding from Jess Blewitt, including at the lead-up to the eventually-cancelled Red Bull Hardline. And, of course, another year of Wyn TV reporting from the pits. If it has to end, at least GT Factory Racing ended on one heck of a year.

Shifting Gears: GT Factory Racing