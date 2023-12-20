Haley Smith moves on from Maxxis Factory Racing

After two years with Maxxis Factory Racing, Haley Smith is moving on. The Canadian Olympian is one of the original four members of the MFR team, joining when it was created at the start of 2022.

Smith’s departure opens the next chapter of what is proving to be a very productive and successful period of racing. While with the team, Smith won the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix mixed gravel and cross country series in 2022. She recently wrapped up a third overall in the U.S.-based sereis 2023. This past season also saw Smith earn her first elite women’s XC Marathon national title, taking victory alongside husband and Maxxis Factory Racing teammate Andrew L’Esperance in Whitehorse in September.

The two-year stint with Maxxis Factory Team, while short, marked an important transition period in Smith’s career. After representing Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Smith shifted from a focus on World Cup XCO racing to endurance events like gravel and XCM. She also left her long-time home at Norco Factory Team, which Norco shuttered entirely the following year. While she has not closed the door on returning to XCO in the future, Smith’s race calendar shifted further towards the longer-format disciplines in 2023.

Sounds like Smith aready has a new team lined up for the 2024 season. It should be exciting to see where the Ontario racer ends up next.

Haley Smith:

“2023 comes to a close, and with that so does my time with Maxxis Factory Racing. To say it’s been a joy would be an understatement; I’m truly and eternally grateful to the people and companies that made these last two years happen.

Looking back, we achieved a lot together… we took the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix, bagged a marathon national title, hit a marathon world cup podium, sprayed a lot of champagne, and hopefully inspired a lot of you to get on your bikes and pedal!

Maxxis Factory continues in Drew Esherick’s capable hands, but I’ll be moving to a new team in 2024. I’m very excited, but also sad to leave such a wonderful program. Can’t possibly pick only 10 highlight photos from these two years, but here are some of my favourite racing memories. I’ll share my new team news in January, but for now one last massive thank you to the folks at Maxxis Tires.”