No Way! Hans Rey time travels through MTB history

Few active riders have lived through more of mountain bike history than Hans “No Way” Rey. The pioneering rider was inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame the same year Greg Minnaar started racing downhill bikes, and is still pulling wheelies around the world.

What a mountain bike looks like has changed wildly from the mid-80s to the start of the 2020s. Rey’s witnessed and ridden through all of those changes. Follow the icon of the sport on a ride through history, from elastomers to electronics.

Time travel through the evolution of MTB with Hans Rey

From Shimano

In nature, evolution is a process that takes hundreds of years, whereas the entire evolution of mountain biking fits within a lifetime. Or Hans Rey’s shed, as it happens!