Heavy metal and HUGE jumps: Darkfest 2020 trailer is here

DarkFest 2020 is just around the corner and the crew in South Africa is starting to spread the stoke, beginning with this trailer for the out sized freeride event.

The short trailer looks back through four big years of huge features in Stellenbosch, South Africa. From 2015 to now, the Fest Series event has quickly escalated, or “progressed,” into ever-larger jumps. More flips, more whips and a few crashes along the way.

Heavy metal, huge tricks, and some unreasonably large jumps set the stage. But what does DarkFest have in store for 2020?

DarkFest 2020 Trailer